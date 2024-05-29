Good Hope Lions participate in peanut butter collection

Thanks to the efforts of Lions across Ohio, 2,015 pounds of peanut butter were donated and transported to a warehouse for distribution by The Buckeye Food Alliance. Submitted photo

The Good Hope Lions participated in the Ohio Lions “peanut butter” collection to provide peanut butter for food insecure college students in central Ohio.

The project was recommended by Ohio Lions International Director Ron Keller, of the Millersport Lions Club, after he and his wife, Lion Kitty, were guests of the Wisconsin Lions and observed their peanut butter collection.

ID Ron challenged Ohio Lions to contribute 2,000 pounds of peanut butter to surpass what the Wisconsin Lions had accumulated.

Ohio Lions were asked to bring their jars of peanut butter to the Ohio Lions State Convention in Worthington, Ohio on May 18.

Thanks to the efforts of Lions across Ohio, 2,015 pounds of peanut butter were donated and transported to a warehouse for distribution by The Buckeye Food Alliance.

The University of Dayton and Wilmington College are the nearest colleges to Fayette County that will benefit from the collection.

The Good Hope Lions contributed nearly 50 pounds of peanut butter in the effort.