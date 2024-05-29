GMRS presentation to be made at library

There will be a GMRS (General Mobile Radio Service) presentation by Dr. John Nestor on Thursday, June 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the meeting room of the Carnegie Public Library.

The meeting is informational and is scheduled to last about one hour.

A family can share two-way mobile backup communication when any local cell phone service is disrupted.

Unlike amateur (ham) radio, no exams are required, only a $35 10-year FCC family license is required. During any communication outage, Ham radios only focus on assisting public agencies. GMRS focuses on providing local family communication due to its accessibility and ease of use. Other GMRS communities have organized a routine “neighborhood radio watch” looking out for their neighbors and relaying emergency information, according to Nestor.

The meeting is open to the public and is free. For further information, follow the “WCH Connect” Facebook page.