Adena Health presents $120K in scholarship assistance to Class of ‘24 members

The 24 graduating seniors each received $5,000 in scholarships and were honored during a special ceremony this week at the Carlisle Building in downtown Chillicothe. Submitted photo

CHILLICOTHE – Two dozen area high school students from across Adena Health’s service area got a nice leg up on their upcoming college careers with the help of the Adena Health Foundation, according to a news release.

The 24 graduating seniors each received $5,000 in scholarships and were honored during a special ceremony this week at the Carlisle Building in downtown Chillicothe.

The scholarships, awarded through the Adena Health Foundation’s Hope for our Future initiative, were presented to students of high academic achievement who are interested in pursuing a career affiliated in some way with health care. That includes both the clinical side of the profession and the non-clinical side.

This year’s scholarship winners, with their school and planned field of study, are:

· Ashley Ater, Unioto High School, nursing

· Braiden Bay, Vinton County High School, business management

· Sadie Bear, Piketon High School, nursing

· Mackenzie Cory, Miami Trace High School, exercise science

· Faith Donley, Fairfield High School, imaging/radiology

· Kyley Duncan, Jackson High School, nutrition science

· Keegan Fisk, Unioto High School, medicine

· Haylee Havens, McClain High School, imaging/radiology

· Kathryn Henning, Zane Trace High School, medicine

· Olivia Hilton, Valley High School, speech language pathology

· Charles Lewis, Unioto High School, medicine

· Lucy Lloyd, Chillicothe High School, nursing

· Lyric Malone, Jackson High School, marketing/business

· Abigail Marshall, Unioto High School, marketing

· Nicholas Monroe, Waverly High School, medicine

· Macilyn Montgomery, Vinton County High School, nursing

· Kamryn Muncy, Jackson High School, nursing

· Abigail Park, Unioto High School, nursing

· Jacinta Pettit, Miami Trace High School, nursing

· Kamden Robinson, Jackson High School, accounting

· Maycee Smith, Unioto High School, nursing

· Lucas Sprague, Chillicothe High School, medicine

· Scarlett Studebaker, Hillsboro High School, speech language pathology

· Avery Teeters, Fairfield high School, medicine

The scholarship opportunities are made possible through the fundraising efforts of the Adena Health Foundation and Adena Volunteer Advisory Council; the assistance of the physicians, advance practice providers, and other employees of Adena; and contributions from members of the community to one of the several available scholarship funds that make up the Dr. Jack Berno Hope for our Future initiative.

“This initiative is designed to help foster the development of those talented young men and women in areas served by Adena with the hope that they will one day choose to further their careers at Adena,” said Robin Berno, Adena Health Foundation director. “It’s about keeping that talent close to home and helping to support the health care professionals of tomorrow.”

In order to be considered for a scholarship, graduating seniors had to meet specific academic standards; complete an essay; submit a transcript, college acceptance and two letters of reference; and be pursuing an education in a field related to health care. A scholarship committee then reviewed the applications to arrive at the winners.

To learn more about donating to one of Adena’s scholarship funds, visit Adena.org/foundation or call the Adena Health Foundation at 740-779-7528.