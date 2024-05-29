A century of love

This impressive work of art served as the centerpiece of Washington Court House City Schools’ 2024 ARTS ROAR and is being displayed at the courthouse plaza until June 10. Photo courtesy of Katie Kasberg The full inscription and a 1925 print of the Washington Alma Mater. Submitted

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Created through collaboration by Blue Lions from kindergarten to the senior class, this impressive work of art served as the centerpiece of Washington Court House City Schools’ 2024 ARTS ROAR — an evening dedicated to celebrating the vibrant arts within the schools and community.

The theme for this year’s ARTS ROAR drew inspiration from the cherished alma mater, “We’ll Honor Washington.” The song, known today as the Washington Alma Mater, first appeared in its entirety in the 1925 Sunburst, the enduring student annual publication, and was also featured in the 1925 graduation program.

However, it was through the diligent research of student Lynnon Haines that the district learned the chorus and references to a song titled “We’ll Honor Washington” were first penned in the 1924 edition of the Sunburst.

As no such references are found in the earlier editions from 1923, 1922, or 1921, nor in the 1914 or 1912 yearbooks, the 1924 Sunburst stands as the earliest known inception of the school’s beloved song, making this year the centennial of its creation.

To commemorate this 100-year milestone, the 2024 ARTS ROAR theme was inspired by the timeless lyrics of the alma mater. The celebration spanned all forms of artistic expression, from the harmonious voices of the choirs, the stirring performances of the bands, to the vivid physical creations of paint, chalk, and clay.

As the crowning feature of the event, each letter of the word “LOVE” was entrusted to students from the four buildings, allowing them to infuse their own unique artistic touches to the cohesive piece.

L – Cherry Hill Primary School

O – Belle Aire Intermediate School

V – Washington Middle School

E – Washington High School

This collaborative masterpiece, symbolizing students’ love and pride for Washington, as well as the strong tradition of the arts in the community, will be proudly displayed at the courthouse plaza until June 10.