Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

March 24 – 195 Joanne Dr. Apt. 17A

Received station tone for a report of mulch and bushes on fire. On arrival FD found an occupant outside of the apartment near the area of the fire but no smoke or fire showing. Occupant states that she extinguished the fire prior to FD arrival. FD pulled a handline off of the brush truck and saturated the area with water to ensure that the fire was out. No damage was sustained to the structure. FD investigation has determined that the probable cause of this fire could be the result of wrongly discarded smoking materials at the time of this incident. Unless further evidence is found, leading to another probable cause.

March 24 – 195 Joanne Dr. Apt. 17A

Received station tone for report of mulch and bushes on fire. On arrival FD found occupants outside the residence who reported that they had extinguished the fire prior to FD arrival. FD investigation found a single bush had been involved in fire and burned. FD found no damage to the structure caused by fire. FD ensured that the fire was extinguished using a handline from the brush truck. FD cleared the scene.

March 23 – US 22 E

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two (2) vehicle accident with injuries, one vehicle on its’ side with possible entrapment. FD found both vehicles in the intersection with one upright and on all four wheels facing South and the other rolled onto the drivers’ side and facing East with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to create a safe working area and control traffic flow. FD confirmed there was no entrapment or extrication needed, inquired about occupant injuries and checked both vehicles for safety. FD applied absorbency to leaking fluids and assisted with removing debris from the roadway.

March 22 – 509 Leesburg Ave.

FD dispatched to a one vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival FD established a safe working area and checked vehicle for any hazards. Occupant was able to self-extricate from vehicle. FD remained on scene until the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

March 20 – US-35 W mm 78

FD received station tones for a grass fire in the median of 35 W. FD arrived on scene and didn’t find any fire. FD searched the area for about a mile east and west and could not find any fire.

March 20 – W. Temple St.

FD received station tones for a smell of natural gas. FD arrived on scene and investigated. FD didn’t detect a natural gas leak at the time of check.

March 20 – Jenni Ln.

FD received station tones for a smell of smoke. FD arrived on scene and talked with the occupants, which told FD that they smell smoke in the down stars area. FD investigated the residence and found no smell of smoke. FD used a thermal imagine camera to check for anything that might be hot. FD’s investigation with camera didn’t find anything hot. FD advised the occupant that the FD didn’t find any problem at the time of check.

March 18 – 1006 Farmington Ln.

Received call on business phone line, resident requesting assistance with smoke alarm issues. On arrival, FD made contact with the resident. FD found smoke alarms signaling “low battery”. FD personnel replaced batteries in all smoke alarms. Resident did not require any other assistance. Fd cleared the scene.