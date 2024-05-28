Masons sponsor Bloomingburg Memorial Day service

Rob Mullins delivered the Memorial Day address at Bloomingburg. Submitted photos Wayne King served as master of ceremonies at the Bloomingburg Memorial Day service. Capt. Shane Milburn and corporal Christopher Grim (right) post the Colors at the Bloomingburg ceremony. Members of Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry who are members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, fire a salute to the dead.

BLOOMINGBURG — For several years, Bloomingburg Masonic Lodge No. 449 has sponsored the annual Bloomingburg Memorial Day service. This year, Wayne King once again served as the master of ceremonies for the 9:30 a.m. service.

Henry Casey Camp No. 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War posted the Colors and served as the firing squad. The camp is named in honor of Civil War Medal of Honor recipient Corporal Henry Casey who served as treasurer of the Bloomingburg Masonic Lodge for over 46 years and is buried in the Bloomingburg Cemetery.

The Memorial Day address was given by Rob Mullins, who is serving as the worshipful master of the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge. Mullins, a former Rite Aid pharmacist executive, now operates an executive leadership coaching firm. He has lived in several different states and has traveled extensively. He has visited several countries this year.

Mullins said, “Memorial Day is a time to reflect on what we have and the great sacrifices made by so many for our benefit.” He spoke about what a wonderful place Fayette County is and how we should all appreciate it.

Mullins gave a brief history of President Lincoln’s now famous Gettysburg Address and then recited the Gettysburg Address.

While members of the Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Sons of Veterans Reserve, which is the element of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War that dress in Civil War era uniforms, fired a gun salute, a floral wreath was placed at the memorial for the unknown war dead.

Bloomingburg Masonic Lodge member Roger Duncan opened the ceremony with an invocation and closed the ceremony with a benediction.