Baby essentials available at Wednesday Farmers Market

Products from Cozy Baby Blessings are expected to be at this Wednesday’s Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter and Lorelle) hope to be at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market, but did let us know that they may not be there. Our other vendors this week will have ground beef, brats, cookies, and crocheted baby essentials.

The Wednesday venue is held in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3 to 6 p.m., and is now accepting charge/debit cards, but currently no EBT SNAP (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Hand crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, muslin swaddle blankets, teethers and pacifier clips. Also, crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers and hand poured wax melts in over 50 scents.

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, including Original, Cajun Style, Sweet Italian Sausage and Strawberry Bratwursts. GREAT for grilling!

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, pineapple, sugar, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos and lemon crinkle cookies.