Veterans service at Washington Cemetery well-attended

The Memorial Day services were arranged and led by veteran Edward Fisher of the Fayette County Veteran Services Commission. Gail Allen | R-H photos A wreath placement was done by the Honor Guard. The music selections of patriotic songs were played by the Washington High School band led by Mr. Stanley. The Honor Guard held their 21 Gun Salute and taps were played to close out the ceremony. Edward Fisher (L), Theresa Ford (center) and Beth DelTesco (R) sat in front of the band to engage the crowd in singing.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Memorial Day veterans service at the Washington Cemetery on Monday was well-attended, arranged and led by veteran Edward Fisher of the Fayette County Veterans Services Commission.

Theresa Ford and Beth DelTesco were not able to sing due to the sound system electrical problem from the overnight rains. The ladies and Fisher were moved from the speakers’ stand to the walkway in front of the Washington High School band so the crowd could hear his words.

A wreath placement was done by the Fayette County Honor Guard.

“Say It With Music,” being the theme, gave the band, led by Mr. Stanley, a chance to play many patriotic songs and engage the crowd if they wanted to sing along.

The Honor Guard performed its ceremonial 21 Gun Salute and taps to close out the musical highlights of the ceremony.