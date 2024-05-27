Veterans service at Washington Cemetery well-attended

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Memorial Day veterans service at the Washington Cemetery on Monday was well-attended, arranged and led by veteran Edward Fisher of the Fayette County Veterans Services Commission.
Theresa Ford and Beth DelTesco were not able to sing due to the sound system electrical problem from the overnight rains. The ladies and Fisher were moved from the speakers’ stand to the walkway in front of the Washington High School band so the crowd could hear his words.
A wreath placement was done by the Fayette County Honor Guard.
“Say It With Music,” being the theme, gave the band, led by Mr. Stanley, a chance to play many patriotic songs and engage the crowd if they wanted to sing along.
The Honor Guard performed its ceremonial 21 Gun Salute and taps to close out the musical highlights of the ceremony.