Edward Fisher started the ceremony to honor veterans at the St. Colman Cemetery Monday, and Theresa Ford and Beth DelTesco sang a patriotic song. Gail Allen | R-H photos The Honor Guard placed a wreath at the base of the flag pole Monday. Father Haddad blessed all the veterans and their graves at the St. Colman Cemetery service Monday. The Honor Guard performed the 21 Gun Salute/Taps at St. Colman Cemetery.

