2024 Softball State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

All games at Firestone Stadium, Akron.

Pairings shown with final state rank by Ohio Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

Division IV

No. 1 Strasburg-Franklin (28-3) vs. No. 2 Minster (29-1), Thursday, May 30, 10 a.m.

No. 8 Viena Mathews (23-8) vs. Monroeville (23-6), Thursday, May 30, 12:30 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m.

Division III

No. 6 Oak Harbor (27-2) vs. Baltimore Liberty Union (23-6), Thursday, May 30, 3 p.m.

South Webster (25-3) vs. No. 2 Canfield South Range (28-3), Thursday, May 30, 5:30 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 12:45 p.m.

Division II

No. 3 Springfield Kenton Ridge (28-4) vs. No. 1 Canfield (25-3), Friday, May 31, 10 a.m.

Bryan (21-5) vs. Circleville Logan Elm (21-8), Friday, May 31, 12:30 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 3:30 p.m.

Division I

No. 4 Austintown-Fitch (21-1) vs. Fairfield (23-3), Friday, May 31, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (29-1) vs. No. 2 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (30-1), Friday, May 31, 5:30 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, June 1, 6:15 p.m.