COA lunch & activities schedule

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 27-31 is as follows:
MONDAY
Closed for Memorial Day
TUESDAY
Chicken salad sandwich, cole slaw, chips, fruit, vanilla wafers, fruit juice
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, animal crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, warm garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 27-31 is as follows:
MONDAY
Closed for Memorial Day
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch