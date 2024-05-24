COA lunch & activities schedule

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 27-31 is as follows:

MONDAY

Closed for Memorial Day

TUESDAY

Chicken salad sandwich, cole slaw, chips, fruit, vanilla wafers, fruit juice

WEDNESDAY

Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, animal crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, warm garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 27-31 is as follows:

MONDAY

Closed for Memorial Day

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch