Health Fair & Family Fun Day schedule released

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave.

The schedule for the day has been released. All activities run until noon.

8 a.m. – Screenings: height, weight, vision, hearing, STD, balance, blood pressure, depression, body fat, skin damage, and developmental milestones. Prescription drug drop off and safety net tracking.

9 a.m. – Face painting, temporary tattoos, emergency vehicles, Big Blue Bus, Little Blue Truck, Board of DD trailer.

10 a.m. – Photos with superheroes, Pokemon, Paw Patrol and Belle, clowns/balloon animals (shelter house), food and treats (shelter house), door prizes (drawing 10, 11, and 11:45 a.m.), obstacle course, and Car Fit.

10:30 a.m. – Home Depot kids workshop (shelter house), Honey Hill Farm petting zoo.

11 a.m. – MedFlight landing.

Noon – Columbus Zoo presentation.

Pre-registration for bloodwork is available. The form can be found on the Fayette County Public Health website at faycohd.org and in local physician’s offices. The form and payment are due to the Adena Fayette Medical Center office no later than May 29.

For more information, visit faycohd.org.