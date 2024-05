To thank them for their service to the community, accepting the donation for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is Chief Deputy Andy Bivens. (L-R) WCH Grace members Pastor Matt Brookes, Anita Norris, Leslie Teter, and Bivens. Gail Allen | R-H photos The WCH Grace Methodist Church delivered a donation to the Washington Police Department to thank them for their service to the community. (L-R) Anita Norris, Lt. Matt Pfeifer, Pastor Matt Brookes, Officer Charles Hughes, and seated Leslie Teter. For EMS Week, the WCH Grace Methodist Church made a donation to thank the squad for their service to Fayette County. (L-R) Anita Norris, Leslie Teters, Pastor Matt Brookes, Rod List, director, and squad member Kevin Newberry, paramedic.

The third week of May recognizes the first responders and medical professionals each year. WCH Grace Methodist Church collected donations from church goers, and donations were made to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington Police Department, and the Fayette County Life Squad to thank them for their service.

Members of the church met and delivered the goodie boxes, water and beverages to each location Wednesday.