Memorial Day events scheduled for this weekend

Several Memorial Day events are planned for this weekend in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission is inviting the community to come out and join it Friday, May 24 for its annual Memorial Day service.

At Friday’s ceremony, the guest speaker will be the honorable Judge David B. Bender. Fayette Christian Choir will be signing the National Anthem, and the Fayette County Honor Guard will be doing the 21 Gun Salute/Taps. The Fayette County Commissioners, Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen and more will also be in attendance for the program. Friday’s ceremony will be held at the Old Pioneer Cemetery (behind Dairy Queen) starting at 12 p.m.

Following Friday’s ceremony, everyone is welcome to go to the VFW Post 3762 for cold cuts and drinks.

Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony will look a little different than it has in past years. Edward Fisher would like the community to join him in a sing-along remembering our fallen men and women. Monday’s ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery. There will be no guest speaker this year. The theme of this year’s ceremony will be “Say it with Music.” Beth DelTesco and Theresa Ford will be singing alongside the Washington High School Band. They will be singing and performing a handful of patriotic songs. The Fayette County Honor Guard will close out the ceremony with the 21 Gun Salute/ Taps.

Following the morning ceremony, the Fayette County Honor Guard will be heading to St. Colman Catholic Cemetery for a short ceremony that will be starting at 11 a.m. After this ceremony they will break for a free lunch provided by the American Legion Post 25, which the community is welcome to attend. The Honor Guard will end their day with another short ceremony at the Highlawn Cemetery starting at 1 p.m.

The Village of Jeffersonville will hold its annual parade on Monday, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. The parade starts by the pool area on Colonial Drive, will travel down State to Main, and will end at the memorial across from the fire department.

The community is encouraged to join in on the activities as men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice are remembered.