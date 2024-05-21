Local bratwurst available at Wednesday Farmers Market

Lehnert Meats will be in attendance at this week’s Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Local bratwurst that is great for grilling, as well as other assorted meats, are available at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market.

Best cookies, assorted spring produce and bedding plants, macrame plant hangers and houseplants, and handmade baby essentials round out the products coming to market this week. The Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3 to 6 p.m., is now accepting charge/debit cards, but currently no EBT SNAP (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can be used for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, including Original, Cajun Style, Sweet Italian Sausage and Strawberry Bratwursts. Great for grilling.

PROPAGATION SENSATIONS (Jaclyn and Mike Gilbert): Houseplants (a variety of begonias, philodendrons, plus a few others and macrame plant hangers.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter and peanut butter jumbos.

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter and Lorelle Rohrer): Early Spring produce including radishes, lettuce, rhubarb, and more. Also, annual & perennial bedding plants and vegetable garden plants.

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet blankets, hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers, quilted potholders and wax melts in over 50 scents.