Pictures from Day 2 of Division I District track meet

Miami Trace senior Asher LeBeau attacks the last hurdle in the finals of the 300-meters at the Division I District meet at Bellbrook High School Friday, May 17, 2024.

Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau receives his diploma as a member of the graduating Class of 2024 from his track coach, Brent Noes, at the Division I District track meet at Bellbrook High School Friday, May 17, 2024.

Asher LeBeau with his family after receiving his diploma at the Division I District track meet Friday, May 17, 2024 at Bellbrook High School.

Miami Trace’s Kooper Hicks clears the bar in the high jump at the Division I District meet with a new personal best height of 5’ 8” Friday, May 17, 2024.

Kooper Hicks reacts after achieving a new personal best of 5’ 8” in the high jump at the Division I District meet Friday, May 17, 2024.

Zoey Blanton competes in the pole vault for Miami Trace at the Division I District track and field meet Friday, May 17, 2024 at Bellbrook High School.

Miami Trace’s Tori Peterson, left and Karleigh Cooper run in the 1600-meters at the Division I District meet Friday, May 17, 2024 at Bellbrook High School.

Miami Trace’s Annie Lefebvre competes in the discus throw at the Division I District meet at Bellbrook High School Friday, May 17, 2024.

Darrien Mason in the shot put competition for Miami Trace at the Division I District meet at Bellbrook High School Friday, May 17, 2024.

Nora Morrison of Miami Trace in the long jump at the Division I District track meet Friday, May 17, 2024 at Bellbrook High School.

By Chris Hoppes

