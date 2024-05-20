Photos from Division II District track meet Saturday, May 18

Washington senior Mason Coffman, right, crosses the finish line in a new school record time of 10.78 in the 100-meter finals at the Division II District track meet at Washington High School Saturday, May 18, 2024. His time also established a new District meet record. The former record of 10.85 stood since May of 2008. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos The Washington Blue Lion 4 x 100-meter relay on the podium after placing first at the Division II District meet in a new District record time of 43.32. Seated (l-r); Andrew Young and Garrett Rickman; standing (l-r); Mason Coffman and Gabe Perez. Washington’s Andrew Young won the high jump at the Division II District meet at Washington High School on Saturday, May 18, 2024 with a new personal record clearance of 5’ 10”. On Tuesday, Young placed fourth in the long jump, qualifying to the Regional meet with a new personal best leap of 20’ 1”. Washington sophomore Randon Stolzenburg (left) in the 800-meter run, just behind Brady Ruby of McDermott Northwest at the Division II District track meet at Washington High School Saturday, May 18, 2024. Washington’s Kierstyn Mitchell (left) and Aysha Haney walk to the starting line for the finals of the 400-meter dash at the Division II District track meet Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Washington High School. Washington freshman Addison Weaver in the 3200-meter run at the Division II District meet held at Washington High School Saturday, May 18, 2024. Nathan Reed of Washington running in the 1600-meters at the Division II District track meet Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Washington High School. Olivia Covault of Hillsboro, at left, with Aysha Haney (middle) and Kierstyn Mitchell of Washington in the 400-meter run at the Division II District track meet at Washington High School Saturday, May 18, 2024. Lauren Thompson of Washington competes in the 1600-meter run at the Division II District track meet at Washington High School Saturday, May 18, 2024. Kaylee Scott of Washington runs a leg of the 4 x 400-meter relay on her home track at the Division II District meet Saturday, May 18, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Mason Coffman, at right, on the curve for Washington in the finals of the 200-meter dash at the Division II District meet at Washington High School Saturday, May 18, 2024. Coffman won the race setting a new school record and District record time of 21.86.

Washington senior Mason Coffman, right, crosses the finish line in a new school record time of 10.78 in the 100-meter finals at the Division II District track meet at Washington High School Saturday, May 18, 2024. His time also established a new District meet record. The former record of 10.85 stood since May of 2008.

The Washington Blue Lion 4 x 100-meter relay on the podium after placing first at the Division II District meet in a new District record time of 43.32. Seated (l-r); Andrew Young and Garrett Rickman; standing (l-r); Mason Coffman and Gabe Perez.

Washington’s Andrew Young won the high jump at the Division II District meet at Washington High School on Saturday, May 18, 2024 with a new personal record clearance of 5’ 10”. On Tuesday, Young placed fourth in the long jump, qualifying to the Regional meet with a new personal best leap of 20’ 1”.

Washington sophomore Randon Stolzenburg (left) in the 800-meter run, just behind Brady Ruby of McDermott Northwest at the Division II District track meet at Washington High School Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Washington’s Kierstyn Mitchell (left) and Aysha Haney walk to the starting line for the finals of the 400-meter dash at the Division II District track meet Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Washington High School.

Washington freshman Addison Weaver in the 3200-meter run at the Division II District meet held at Washington High School Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Nathan Reed of Washington running in the 1600-meters at the Division II District track meet Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Washington High School.

Olivia Covault of Hillsboro, at left, with Aysha Haney (middle) and Kierstyn Mitchell of Washington in the 400-meter run at the Division II District track meet at Washington High School Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Lauren Thompson of Washington competes in the 1600-meter run at the Division II District track meet at Washington High School Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Kaylee Scott of Washington runs a leg of the 4 x 400-meter relay on her home track at the Division II District meet Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Mason Coffman, at right, on the curve for Washington in the finals of the 200-meter dash at the Division II District meet at Washington High School Saturday, May 18, 2024. Coffman won the race setting a new school record and District record time of 21.86.

