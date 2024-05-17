Panthers compete at D-I District track meet

Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau clears a hurdle and has to avoid a hurdle knocked into his lane in the final few meters of the 110-meter hurdles at the Division I District meet at Bellbrook High School Wednesday, May 15, 2024. LeBeau qualified to the finals in the event and the 300-meter event. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Amberly Szczerbiak runs a leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay at the Division I District meet at Bellbrook High School Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Kamika Bennett begins her leg of the 4 x 200-meter relay having taken the baton from Nora Morrison for Miami Trace at the Division I District track meet Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Bellbrook. Miami Trace’s Bodie Gurr completes the 100-meter dash at the Division I District track meet at Bellbrook High School Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Miami Trace’s Bryson Wallace begins the anchor leg of the 4 x 100-meter relay after the hand-off from Janson Smith at the Division I District track meet Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Bellbrook High School. Gracie Shull, right, anchors the 4 x 100-meter relay for Miami Trace after the exchange from Elyse Day at the Division I District track meet Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Bellbrook High School. Miami Trace’s Eli Fliehman runs the curve in the 1600-meter event at the Division I District track meet Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Bellbrook High School. Fliehman qualified to Friday’s finals in this event. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Emerson VanLandingham (right) begins his leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay as Miami Trace teammate Liam Havens exits the track at the Division I District meet Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Bellbrook High School. Josh Lewis runs in a heat of the 1600-meters for Miami Trace at the Division I District track meet Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Bellbrook High School. Miami Trace’s Karleigh Cooper (7) competes in the 800-meter run at the Division I District track meet Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Bellbrook High School. Miami Trace’s Kooper Hicks runs his leg of the 4 x 800-meter relay at the Division I District meet at Bellbrook High School Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Tori Peterson circles the track for Miami Trace in the 4 x 800-meter relay at the Division I District meet Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Bellbrook High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

BELLBROOK — The Miami Trace High School track and field team traveled to Bellbrook High School Wednesday, May 15 for the first day of the Division I District track meet.

Being one of, if not the smallest school at the meet, the going was tough for Miami Trace.

However, there were a few Panthers that were able to make a breakthrough, or come very close to either qualfying to the finals or qualifying to the Regional tournament.

Senior Asher LeBeau advanced to Friday’s finals in both the 110 and 300-meter hurdles.

LeBeau was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.53.

The top four times in the prelims ran from 15.28 to 15.98.

In the 300-meter hurdles, LeBeau was fourth out of a total of 24 competitors, with a time of 41.68.

The top three times ran from 40.38 to 41.19.

A fourth place finish by LeBeau Friday would advance him to the Regional meet next week at Wayne High School in Huber Heights.

Senior Emily Turner placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 32’ 9”. The top four in each event advance to the Regional meet.

Senior Eli Fliehman was 12th overall out of a total of 28 runners in the 1600-meters in 4:59.82. The top 16 runners qualified to Friday’s finals. Fliehman was sixth in his heat.

Sophomore Kamika Bennett was sixth out of 19 in the high jump at 4’ 10”.

The boys 4 x 100-meter relay, with the team of Jake Manbevers, Malachi Jones, Janson Smith, Bryson Wallace, qualified to the finals was seventh overall out of 10 teams (fifth in their heat), in a time of 45.95.

The 4 x 400-meter relay of Janson Smith, Fliehman, Malachi Jones and LeBeau qualified to the finals with a time of 3:39.79. That relay was seventh overall.

Freshman Karleigh Cooper was ninth in her heat of the 800-meter run with a time of 2:36.17, just missing advancing to the finals (top eight in each heat).

Miami Trace Girls Results

4 x 800-meter relay – 8th (Karleigh Cooper, Tori Peterson, Amberly Szczerbiak, Ava Shull), 10:57.48

100-meter hurdles – Abigail Kovalchick, 10th, 17.14

100-meter dash – dns

4 x 200-meter relay – 9th (Bella Shull, Elyse Day, Nora Morrison, Kamika Bennett), 1:55.90

1600-meter run – will be run as a final Friday

4 x 100-meter relay – 12th (Bella Shull, Nora Morrison, Elyse Day, Gracie Shull), 55.53

400-meter dash – Kamika Bennett, 13th, 1:05.32

300-meter hurdles – Abigail Kovalchik, 11th, 51.82; Sara Smith, 27th, 58.87

800-meter run – Karleigh Cooper, 17th, 2:36.17

200-meter dash – dns

4 x 400-meter relay – 12th (Karleigh Cooper, Tori Peterson, Gracie Shull, Elyse Day) 4:41.69

High jump – Kamika Bennett, 6th, 4’ 10”; Tori Peterson, 19th, 4’ 4”

Shot put – Emily Turner, 5th, 32’ 9”; Sureya Lopez, 12th, 29’ 0”

Miami Trace Boys Results

4 x 800-meter relay – 10th (Kooper Hicks, Joshua Lewis, Liam Havens, Emerson VanLandingham), 10:20.18

110-meter hurdles – Asher LeBeau, 5th, 16.53 (qualified to finals)

100-meter dash – Bodie Gurr, 20th, 12.49

4 x 200-meter relay – dns

1600-meter run – Eli Fliehman, 12th, 4:59.82 (qualified to finals); Joshua Lewis, 28th, 5:37.94

4 x 100-meter relay – 7th (Jake Manbevers, Malachi Jones, Janson Smith, Bryson Wallace), 45.95 qualified to finals

400-meter dash – Bodie Gurr, 20th, 1:00.60

300-meter hurdles – Asher LeBeau, 4th, 41.68 (qualified to finals)

800-meter run – dns

200-meter dash – Janson Smith, 19th, 24.23; Kooper Hicks, 21st, 25.12

4 x 400-meter relay – 7th (Janson Smith, Eli Fliehman, Malachi Jones, Asher LeBeau) 3:39.79 qualified to finals

Pole vault – Jared Griffith, tied 8th, 11’ 0”; Brice Perkins, tied 8th, 11’ 0”

Long jump – Bryson Wallace, 12th, 19’ 1/2”

Discus throw – Weston Dawes, 21st, 103’ 4”