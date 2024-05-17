Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 20-24 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy joes, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit, fruit juice

THURSDAY

Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Beef pot roast, potatoes & carrots, green beans, muffin, dinner roll, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 20-24 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

9 a.m. Board meeting

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

12:30 p.m. PERI meeting

THURSDAY

8:30 Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

4 p.m. Euchre party (must sign up)

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Converse with a Nurse

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch