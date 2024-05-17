Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 20-24 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sloppy joes, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers
WEDNESDAY
Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, fruit, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, potatoes & carrots, green beans, muffin, dinner roll, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 20-24 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Board meeting
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
12:30 p.m. PERI meeting
THURSDAY
8:30 Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
4 p.m. Euchre party (must sign up)
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Converse with a Nurse
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch