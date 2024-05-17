Blue Lions compete at District tennis tournament

ATHENS — The three qualifiers for Districts travelled to Ohio University Tennis Center in Athens to contest the District Championships.

Doubles Qualifiers Jon Rader and Nathan Upthegrove took their #6 seed into the contest and faced the #3 Seeded team of Hanes and Thornsberry from Unioto in the opening round.

Both teams played aggressively, at times, but Unioto was consistently more effective in their net game, posting 13 winners between volleys and overheads in two sets.

The Lions efforts could not overcome the superior play from the Unioto pair, and dropped the match in straight sets 1-6, 1-6.

The Unioto pair advanced to the next round where they faced their teammates Lewis & Thomas who were the #2 seed. They dispatched their compatriots and advanced to the finals.

In the finals Hanes and Thornsberry defeated the 5th seed Logan Elm pair of Arledge & Higginbotham in straight sets to advance to the State Tourney.

For an ad hoc team organized at the end of the season, Rader and Upthegrove performed great, falling to a State Qualifier.

On the singles side of the draw, #7 seed Blake Bagheri drew his new found nemesis, #2 Seed, Max Navarro-Steffen from Marietta. Blake had dropped a quick two set loss in Sectionals to the big serving Frenchman. After spending this week’s practice working to master a left-handed serve return, he performed much better against Max in his first round match, taking multiple games to deuce. Ultimately, Max’s power overcame Blake in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Navarro-Steffan rolled over his next round match also in straight sets, and proceeded into the finals where he faced Waverly’s Caden Nibert. NIbert had eliminated FAC player of the year Landon Smith in straight sets in the semi-finals to reach the finals.

In the finals Navarro-Steffan quickly gained the upper hand neutralizing Nibert’s great volleys with his powerful forehands. Coupled with his massively powerful serve, he swept to a quick two set victory to seal his path to the State Tournament.

Blake, like his doubles teammates, ended his season with a loss to a State Qualifier. A successful end to his senior year.