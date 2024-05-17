A delectable sweet treat that will make everyone happy

Hello!

As the temperature heats up, I want a cool dessert. Something fun to eat as you sit on your porch and enjoy the spring/summer weather.

This week’s recipe fits that description perfectly.

This recipe incorporates that age old treat of rice Krispie treats and cheesecake. Now that’s quite a combination. It seems to make everybody happy.

The crunchy texture of the rice Krispies and the cool soft cheesecake within that crust is a perfect treat. Cool, refreshing and light, not filling. I like it as dessert after a meal or just a late night snack.

This little delectable sweet treat is easy to make, it doesn’t take a lot of time to do and it seems to be loved by all.

I have put a garnish on top of it, like sliced strawberries or even blueberries; however, just add those if you wish as you serve it. Don’t add it right to the top of the cheesecake, it could liquify and make the crust soft. I have even added some chocolate curls or chocolate chips to the top of it. Any way you decide to serve it will be perfection.

Rice Krispy Treat no Bake Cheesecake

Ingredients

For Crust:

6 cups rice Krispies cereal

¼ cup butter

1 (10-ounce Pkg) miniature marshmallows

For filling:

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 (7-ounce jar) marshmallow cream/fluff

1 (8-ounce package) Cool Whip, thawed

Instructions:

1. Liberally grease a 9” or 10” inch springform pan with cooking spray. Set it aside.

2. In a large bowl, add in the Rice Krispies cereal. Set it aside momentarily. In a medium saucepan, melt the salted butter and marshmallows together over low heat, stirring constantly, until melted and smooth. Pour the melted marshmallow mixture over the cereal and toss until totally combined. Pour the cereal mixture into the pan, and using a greased glass cup, press the cereal mixture into the pan, forming a base and sides. Put aside to set, about 20 minutes.

3. While crust sets, make your filling. In a large bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the cream cheese sugar, and vanilla until smooth, about one minute. Beat in the marshmallow cream until smooth. Lastly, fold in the cool whip by hand until combined

4. Spread the filling mixture into the crust, smoothing out the top. Chill for at least two hours in the fridge before cutting into slices.

5. Enjoy!