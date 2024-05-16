What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Our Fallen Comrades Table — on display at the library. Submitted photo

On the first Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. is Crafternoon at Carnegie Public Library. Bring your own craft project to work on while mingling with other local crafters! Some craft supplies, including our sewing machine, will be available for use during Crafternoon.

On the second Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. is Bring Your Own Book Club! Always wanted to join a book club but couldn’t commit or tired of assigned reads? This casual book club is for you! This is a book club with a twist, readers are invited to discuss books, old and new, and share recommendations. Unlike most book clubs where everyone reads the same thing, at BYOB you pick the titles you want to read.

This Saturday, May 18, we have Crochet at 11 a.m. Beginner and experienced crocheters are welcome to bring the projects they’re working on, to come and learn to crochet, or to share their techniques with others. Next Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m. is So, You Are a Plant Parent! Now What? Catherine Yeoman, owner of Flor & Co., will be here to show us how to raise healthy and happy house plants!

Coming up for children: Bonnie’s Books takes place each Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, and instead of Hello, Friends! Storytime, we will host playtime on Thursdays at 11 a.m. at the library. These programs provide a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime!

Coming up, the library will be closed on Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day. Our Fallen Comrades Table is on display at the library throughout May, courtesy of Jeff Garringer from the Fayette County Historical Society. The small table set for one is “reserved to honor our brave and selfless American military members from all branches, who have perished on the battlefield, those who have not been returned to us after being taken prisoner on foreign soil, and for those who went missing and have not found their way back home. This table symbolizes that all of those Americans are with us; they are here in spirit.”

Our Summer Reading Program Kickoff event is Wednesday, May 29! Come meet the friendly and magical Picasso, a 40-year-old box turtle, and learn how to twist your very own balloon animals with Erica Carlson, a balloon artist with over 25 years of experience during Balloon Animal Art with Picasso the live Turtle! This event is for kids of all ages, and takes place at 11 a.m. at the Grace Methodist Church, 301 E. Market St., WCH. Afterwards, stop by the library between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. where we will have several opportunities for fun! In the children’s department, have your face painted, take home a twisted balloon sculpture, and participate in crafts and activities. Upstairs in the adult department, sign up for the 2024 Summer Reading Program, get a new library card, learn about Libby and Hoopla, pick up a calendar of summer events, and pickup a take and make craft! This event is for all ages.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.