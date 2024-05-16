Thirty-six individuals recently attended a mental health conference hosted by the Fayette County Suicide Prevention Coalition. The topic was “Means Matter” and the conference featured a speaker on lethal means safety, a gatekeeper prevention training, and a resource fair featuring local, regional and state organizations. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call 988 or text 4HOPE to 741741. Submitted photos Local coalition hosts mental health conference Local coalition hosts mental health conference Local coalition hosts mental health conference Local coalition hosts mental health conference

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Question, persuade, and refer (QPR). These are three steps that can help save a life from suicide.

Twenty-six individuals became QPR Gatekeepers at the May 3 “Means Matter” Spring Mental Health Conference hosted by the Fayette County Suicide Prevention Coalition (FCSPC). The conference, held at the Ohio State University Fayette County Extension Office, brought mental and behavioral health and support agencies together to provide resources and information to the community for Mental Health Awareness Month.

QPR Gatekeepers include parents, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and anyone who can recognize warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide and refer them to services that will help keep them safe for now.

Trained QPR Gatekeepers can:

– Recognize the warning signs of suicide

– Know how to offer hope

– Know how to get help and save a life

Jeenee Morrison, LISW-S, M.S., Community Engagement & Partnership Coordinator, Chillicothe VA, presented the training.

The conference opened with a presentation from Mark Leach, shooting range and training manager at Vance Outdoors. Drawing upon his experience as a military veteran, former corrections officer, and retired lieutenant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Leach spoke on the mindset of individuals who may be experiencing suicidal ideation and how understanding this mindset can help you recognize the signs and reach out to help. He emphasized how important it is to “ask the question,” and gave concrete suggestions on how to prevent access to weapons during a crisis while also respecting the individual’s dignity and autonomy.

A resource fair featured local, regional, and state agencies including the Fayette County Suicide Prevention Coalition; Paint Valley ADAMH Board; Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center; The Wake; Fayette County Sheriff’s Office; Community Action Commission – Homeless Prevention, Peer Recovery, and HEAP/Senior Programs; PARS; NAMI of Southern Ohio; LifeSide Ohio; ManTherapy of Ohio and Fifth Third. Additional support was provided by Fayette County Public Health, Fayette County EMS, Fayette County Early Learning Center / RockABye Early Learning Center, and Ohio State University Extension, Fayette County.

“Paint Valley ADAMH would like to thank all of the organizations who were represented at the Spring Mental Health Conference,” said Kelly Dennis, associate director at PVADAMH.

“Our guest speakers at the conference, Mr. Mark Leach with Vance Outdoors and Ms. Jeenee Morrison with the Chillicothe VA both did an excellent job with their presentations and we are thankful for their contribution. The Paint Valley ADAMH is very thankful to be a partner in this effort.”

The Fayette County Suicide Prevention Coalition was formed in 2019. The coalition is dedicated to building healthy and safe communities by helping others discover their reasons to live through promoting awareness, education, intervention, and support services.

The group meets on the third Thursday of every month at 12:30 p.m. at Fayette County Public Health. These are hybrid meetings and a virtual option is offered for those who cannot attend in person. For more information or if your agency or business is interested in hosting a QPR Gatekeeper training, call 740-335-5910 or email [email protected].

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call 988 or text 4HOPE to 741741.