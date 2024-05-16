Good Hope Lions present memorial scholarships

Four students were presented with Good Hope Lions Memorial Scholarships at the club’s recent monthly meeting. The Memorial Scholarships are awarded to children and grandchildren of active and current members of the Good Hope Lions. From left to right, Lion George Geesling representing his granddaughter, Emma Geesling, of Miami Trace High School, Lion Tom Souther representing his twin grandchildren, Kole and Kaylee Souther, of Westfall High School, and Jordan Mead, of Washington H.S., with her father Lion Rick Mead. Emma Geesling was attending the MT Honors banquet, Kole and Kaylee South were attending their graduation ceremony. Emma Geesling and Kole Souther will be attending Ohio State University, Kaylee Souther will be attending Ohio University Chillicothe, and Jordan Mead will be attending the University of Cincinnati.

Submitted photo