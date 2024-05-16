Fayette Co. Park District Board vacancy announced

Applications are being accepted to fill a vacancy on the Fayette County Park and Trails Board.

Appointments to the board are made by the judge of the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas, Probate Division. The court is seeking interested applicants to fill the vacancy.

Applications may be obtained via email by calling the court at 740-335-0640, emailing the court at [email protected], or paper copies may be obtained by appearing in person at 110 E. Court St., second floor, Washington C.H.

Applicants must be residents of Fayette County.