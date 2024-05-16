District baseball semifinals: Washington to face Fairfield Union, Miami Trace will play Sheridan

The baseball teams from Washington and Miami Trace High Schools now know who their respective opponents will be in the Division II District tournament Monday and Tuesday at Ohio University in Athens.

There were three games not played Wednesday that were contested on Thursday.

Fairfield Union defeated Unioto, 8-3.

Washington will take on Fairfield Union Monday at 4 p.m. at Ohio University.

Sheridan defeated Logan Elm, 3-2.

Miami Trace will play Sheridan in the District semifinals Tuesday in the second game at Athens.

Also on Thursday, Waverly defeated Gallia Academy, 2-1.

On Tuesday, New Lexington will play Waverly at 4 p.m. with the Miami Trace-Sheridan game to follow.

In the second game on Monday evening, Jackson will play Athens.

The District championship games are scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Bob Wren Stadium on the campus of Ohio University.