Board of Zoning Appeals welcomes new member

The Board of Zoning Appeals met and welcomed new member Branson Moody (left). Other members are Denny Beis, David Fish, Dan Leaverton, Tami Bath, and recording secretary Rod Bryant (L-R). Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The City of Washington Board of Zoning Appeals met in regular session Wednesday at the administration building. The board welcomed their newest member Branson Moody, owner of Vinyl Coffee.

At the first meeting of 2024, the first order of business was to elect officers for the new year. David Fish was elected chairman, and Tami Bath was selected as vice chairperson.

Other board members are Denny Beis, Dan Leaverton, and Rod Bryant, recording secretary.

The first application considered was an application laid over from December from Woda Cooper Development for conditional use for apartment development at 901 Linden Ave., Lot 274.

Frank Fulgate, of Woda Cooper, had expressed his desire in December 2023 to construct a 32-unit apartment development on Lot 274. The units would be 800-950 square feet and a few would be handicap accessible. Fulgate said they would not be subsidized housing, but some would be low income based.

At the December meeting, five citizens expressed their concerns regarding property values, drainage, and increased traffic in the area.

Fulgate also had a second application to construct apartments at 902 Linden Ave., Lot 275. Both applications were tabled until the May meeting.

Both applications were brought before the board, and no one was in attendance from Woda Cooper. A vote was taken and the vote was a unanimous “No” from the board on both applications, with one abstention from the new member, Moody, since he was not on the board in December.

The next application was from the Bishop family at 917 Briar Ave. for a 15’ setback for installation of a swimming pool. Mr. Bishop was there to discuss the in-ground 27 foot pool on his lot being 40 feet wide, and his plan to erect a six-foot vinyl fence around his backyard. After a discussion, a vote was taken by the board and it passed with a unanimous “Yes” vote. Bryant said to wait 10 days before Bishop can apply for his permit to install the pool.

The final application considered was from JLB1 Properties to construct a mini-storage facility at 425 W. Temple St. The current vacant building behind Kroger would be demolished and a new structure constructed. Bryant expressed his concerns regarding ingress and egress from the paved lot being partially on a part of the Kroger back lot. No one from JLB1 Properties was in attendance to discuss the matter. Therefore, a vote was taken and the board voted “No” on this application.

In other business, Bryant reminded the board about the “General Requirements of Permanent Signs” ordinance for illumination, flashing blinking, and changing every 30 minutes, not scrolling or flashing to distract traffic. Moving signs and animation of signs are prohibited. It was determined that the board still agreed with this requirement.