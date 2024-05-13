Westfall run-rules Washington softball

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team played host to the Mustangs from Westfall High School for a non-conference game Thursday, May 2.

Westfall won this game, 20-1 in five innings.

Leading 5-1 after three innings, Westfall scored 13 runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Washington scored its lone run in the bottom of the third.

For Washington, Addison Knisley had two hits, scored one run and drove in one. One of Knisley’s hits was a home run.

Lilly Shaw and Olivia Haycook each had one hit for Washington. Haycook’s hit was a double.

Adysun Bartruff had one stolen base.

Shaw pitched 3.1 innings with 14 hits, 15 runs (12 earned) four walks and one strikeout.

Trinity Hixon pitched 1.2 innings with seven hits and five runs (all earned).

Adrina Hicks was the winning pitcher for Westfall. She pitched five innings with four hits and one run (earned). She did not walk a batter and struck out two.

Logan McNeal went 4 for 4 for Westfall, with a home run, three runs scored and one RBI.

Jill Butcher was 3 for 4 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored.

Delana Landefeld went 3 for 4 with one stolen base and two runs scored.

Gabby Henry was 2 for 4 with one run, one stolen base and two RBI.

Ava Heath went 2 for 5 with a one run scored and two RBI.

Ellie Heath had one hit, a home run, drove in two runs and scored one.

Emma Henry had one hit and scored one run; Madalyn Staley had one hit, drove in one run and scored two; Sydney Fuller had one hit, scored three runs and drove in two.

Joni Snyder had two hits, drove in two runs and scored one and Hicks had one hit, drove in two and scored two.

RHE

Wf 203 (13)2x x — 20 21 2

W 001 00x x — 1 4 7