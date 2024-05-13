WCHCS teachers attend VEX Robotics World Championship

Recently, Washington Court House City Schools robotics and technology teachers attended the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas. Learning from the leading robotics educators across the globe, they are excited to return with internationally-awarded strategies to implement with their students. The Blue Lions have implemented a robust robotics education program throughout the district. Students are introduced to fundamentals of robotics in 1st grade and continue the education through high school, with opportunities to compete at the intermediate, middle school, and high school levels. Pictured from left to right: Anthony Amore, Marcie Amore, Charity Eggleton, and Tonya Becker.

Submitted photo