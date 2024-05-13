Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

March 15 – 735 Eastern Ave.

FD received a call to check for a possible outdoor natural gas leak in the area of the street. FD checked a one block area along with the exterior of several houses. Nothing was detected at this time.

March 9 – 548 Clinton Ave.

FD received a walk-in request for a blood pressure check. FD provided BLS and requested Fayette County EMS for further evaluation/treatment. FD transferred care to paramedics.

March 14 – SR 22 E

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a multi-vehicle accident with no injuries, requesting oil dry for leaking fluids. FD responded non-emergent and found four (4) vehicles involved at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to create a safe working area and confirmed there was no entrapment or injuries. FD applied absorbency to leaking fluids and assisted with removing debris from the roadway.

March 14 – SR 22 E

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two (2) vehicle accident with injuries. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to create a safe work area, controlling traffic flow patterns. FD found both vehicles upright, on all four (4) wheels, with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. One vehicle was approximately 100 yards off the North side of the roadway and facing East with the other still in the intersection and facing West. FD confirmed there was no entrapment and provided BLS until patient care was transferred to members of Fayette County EMS. FD checked both vehicles for safety, disconnecting the battery in one (1) of the vehicles. FD applied absorbency to fluids on the roadway and assisted with removing debris.

March 12 – 1119 Farmington Ln.

FD dispatched to an unattended out of control fire in the backyard approaching a structure. Upon arrival the fire was in close proximity to a shed. Engine 136 was driven through a neighboring vacant lot to allow for a quick-fire attack to prevent fire spreading to the structure. Crews spread out all material involved in the fire and extinguished. The cause of the fire was undetermined.

March 11 – 1102 Solid Rock Blvd. Apt. 10

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting occupants state water is coming through the bathroom ceiling light, requesting it to be checked for safety. FD was advised by the occupants at the time of arrival, that none of the three (3) upstairs tenants claim to have a water leak and the water stopped coming out of the light prior to FD arrival. FD removed the housing of the light/exhaust fan unit and found it full of water. FD unplugged both power supplies and advised the occupants not to use the unit. FD checked three (3) units above and believe the bathtub drain in unit 14 (directly above unit 10) is the source of the water leak. Occupants placed a calls) to maintenance to have repairs made.

March 9 – 219 Gardner Ct.

FD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. On arrival, Firefighters detected 4.5 percent LEL and 75 PPM CO at the doorway. Firefighters requested Center Point gas to respond to the scene. Firefighters evacuated 219 and checked the adjoining apartment number 221. 221 had a reading of 309 PM natural gas and 21 PPM of CO and was evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters remained on scene until the arrival of the gas company. Firefighters assisted the gas company checking the structure. Gas company readings matched FD gas readings. The gas company checked multiple areas and appliances and there were no changes from the baseline readings. Doors and windows were opened to ventilate the units. After ventilation a recheck was completed and no problem was found. Firefighters cleared the scene after being released by center point.