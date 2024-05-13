Three Blue Lions, one Panther named All-FAC in tennis

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released the All-FAC tennis team for the 2024 season.

Landon Smith of Jackson is the Player of the Year.

From Washington High School, a trio of players — Blake Bagheri, Mason Mullins and Nathan Upthegrove — were named All-FAC.

From Miami Trace, Jonah Goddard was named all-conference; from Chillicothe, Noah Flores, Asher Pendell and J.B. Maravilla and also from Jackson, Ethan Crabtree.

These student-athletes will be recognized, along with team champions Chillicothe, at the upcoming FAC spring sports banquet.