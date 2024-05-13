SSCC computer science program, COSI team up for STEM event

SSCC associate professor Dr. Joshua Montgomery welcoming guests during the MiniDome Celebration Day, which was held at COSI in Columbus on May 1. Submitted photo

On May 1, Southern State Community College’s Computer Science Department, led by associate professor, Dr. Joshua Montgomery, organized a STEM MiniDome Celebration Day at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus for students.

Students from Reynoldsburg and Zane Trace participated in the day’s activities.

Kicking off the event was Dr. Montgomery followed by Eric Jacobs with the TSJ Foundation. Other special guests included Jason Messick with COSI and Dr. Ayanna Howard with Ohio State University.

Awards were given in the following categories: exceptional paint job, exceptional operations, exceptional electronics, crazy cabling, and best of show.

“What an amazing event this was for the students at Reynoldsburg and Zane Trace. Everyone did an awesome job,” said Dr. Montgomery. “I want to thank COSI for hosting this event for us; we were grateful for the space and hospitality.”

Southern State’s Computer Science Program, led by Montgomery, offers an associate of applied science degree in computer technology. Students can select two focus areas from four different pathway options, which include networking, programming, cybersecurity, and robotics.

A degree in computer technology from Southern State will allow students to gain in-demand skills in a flexible, affordable, and fun environment, according to a news release. Southern State helps students get connected with companies in the area for internships and job opportunities.

To learn more, visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/computer-science.shtml

Summer semester begins May 20 and fall semester begins Aug. 26. Registration is underway.