Several demonstrations given at Fayette Farm Life meetings

On Friday, April 26, the Fayette Farm Life 4-H Club meeting was called to order.

Pledge of Allegiance was led by Scarlet and 4-H pledge was led by Jaxon Blair. There were no Cloverbuds in attendance.

4-H members received $50 from the fundraiser for 4-H activities. A demonstration was given by Isaiah Langley on how to plant a tree.

Safety officer Kaleb Causey gave a report on firearm safety.

On Friday, May 3, a Fayette Farm Life 4-H Club meeting was called to order.

Several members of the club were participating at FFA State Convention, so it was a small group. There were no Cloverbuds in attendance.

Demonstrations were given by Scarlett Cockerill on goat care and Gibson Cockerill on how to make a bench.

Kaleb Causey, safety officer, gave a presentation on livestock sheering tips and showcased some of the tools that he uses to take care of his sheep. Kieonnie Ackley, the health officer, gave a presentation on first aid kits.

Fair entry is open and will close on June 5.

The next meeting will be for officers to work on their binders for judging which will take place on June 24.

Carter Kunka adjourned the meeting and Keeton Kunka seconded the motion.