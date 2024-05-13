OSU Extension partners with YMCA to hold food preservation classes

It’s home canning time! We are happy to be partnering with Fayette County’s YMCA to provide home canning, freezing and food preservation methods.
Learn about how to preserve food using a boiling water bath and a pressure canner safely. This class is geared to teach those who are new to home canning. We will go over the basics and provide a refresher to experienced home canners.
Participants may also have their pressure canners checked for safety and dial gauge pressure canners tested for accuracy before the programs for a small fee.
The class will be held at the Fayette County YMCA, on Fridays at 11:30. The cost is free! Each week will be a different topic. Please see below dates and topics that will be covered.
· Date/Topic:
· Friday, June 7 – Introduction to food preservation
· Friday, June 21 – Preserving and Freezing Herbs
· Friday, July 12 – Freezing Meats & Soups
· Friday, July 26 – All about Water Bath
· Friday, Aug. 9 – Pressure Canning
· Friday, Aug. 23 – Salsa party!
For additional information:
Contact: Jennifer or Sarah at the Extension office.
Sarah Sowell is the extension educator at the Ohio State University Extension – Fayette County.