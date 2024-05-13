Miami Trace baseball defeats Southeastern, 9-1

On Thursday, May 2, the Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted the Panthers of Southeastern High School.

Miami Trace won the game, 9-1.

Cam Morton was the starting and winning pitcher for Miami Trace. He pitched 4.1 innings with three hits and two strikeouts.

Trenton Huffman pitched 2.2 innings with three hits and one run (earned), two walks and two strikeouts.

Offensively for Miami Trace, Brady Armstrong had two hits and drove in four runs.

Cooper Enochs had one hit, walked three times and scored four runs.

Evan Colegrove, Justin Robinson, Garrett Zimmerman and Austin Boedeker each had one hit.

Boedeker walked and scored two runs and Zimmerman scored one run.

Ben Mathews walked, scored two runs and drove in two.

C. Huff started and took the loss for Southeastern. He pitched 1.2 innings with four hits and six runs (five earned) with four walks and one strikeout.

D. Leach pitched 4.1 innings with three hits, three runs (two earned0, four walks and six strikeouts.

For Southeastern, C. Baxter had three hits, L. Williams had two hits and scored one run and C. McWhorter had one hit, a double. One of Baxter’s hits was a double.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Cooper Enochs, 1-1, 1 rbi, 3 bb, 4 runs, 2 sb; Ben Mathews, 0-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 bb; Brady Armstrong, 2-2, 4 rbi, 1 sac fly; Keenan Moore, 0-1; Evan Colegrove, 1-2, 1 bb; Jameson Hyer, 0-2; Xavier Lawhorn, 0-1; Justin Robinson, 1-3, 1 2b; Cade Whitaker, 0-1; Konnor May, 0-3; Garrett Zimmerman, 1-3, 1 run, hbp; Austin Boedeker, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 bb; Austin Brown, 0-0, 2 sb.

RHE

SE 000 001 0 — 1 6 2

MT 242 010 x — 9 7 0