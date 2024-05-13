Logan Elm softball beats Miami Trace, 11-1

PICKAWAY COUNTY — The Miami Trace varsity softball team visited Logan Elm High School on Thursday, May 2 for a non-conference game against the Braves.

Logan Elm won the game, 11-1 in five innings.

Miami Trace scored its run in the top of the first.

Logan Elm scored five runs in the first and six in the second.

Logan Elm had 10 hits and did not commit any defensive miscues.

Miami Trace had four hits and four errors.

For Miami Trace, Ella McCarty had two hits, Kaylee Everhart had one hit and scored one run and Onesti Evans had one hit.

Everhart’s hit was a double and she also had one stolen base.

For Miami Trace, Gracie Cordell started and pitched one inning. She allowed seven hits and 11 runs (five earned).

Everhart pitched three scoreless innings with three hits and one strikeout.

Logan Elm used three pitchers in the game.

Sadie Binkley pitched 1.1 innings with one walk and three strikeouts; Peyton Richendollar pitched 1.2 innings with one hit and two strikeouts and Ryleigh Wolfe pitched one inning with two strikeouts.

Jaycie Clifton led Logan Elm with three hits, two runs scored and two RBI. One of her hits was a double.

Taylor Fowler had two hits, including a home run, with two runs scored and three RBI.

Wolfe hit a home run, driving in two runs. She also scored two runs.

Tia Fowler had one hit and drove in two runs; Addison Smith had one hit; Richendollar had one hit and scored one run and Lucy Caplinger had one hit, stole two bases and scored two runs.

RHE

MT 100 00x x — 1 4 4

LE 560 0xx x — 11 10 0