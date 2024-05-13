High School Baseball Tournament Scores

Monday’s Scores

by The Associated Press

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 2

Ashville Teays Valley 22, Cols. Briggs 1

Cols. DeSales 6, Worthington Kilbourne 5

Cols. Mifflin 13, Cols. Northland 3

Dublin Jerome 10, Cols. South 0

Gahanna Lincoln 10, Pataskala Licking Hts. 2

Grove City Central Crossing 3, Marion Harding 1

Hilliard Bradley 3, Lewis Center Olentangy 2

Hilliard Darby 10, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Hilliard Davidson 10, Galloway Westland 0

Logan 7, Chillicothe 2

Powell Olentangy Liberty 10, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Reynoldsburg 11, Cols. Whetstone 3

Thomas Worthington 3, Cols. St. Charles 0

Upper Arlington 19, Cols. Independence 0

Westerville Central 7, Canal Winchester 3

Westerville S. 5, Groveport-Madison 2

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Coventry 15, Cle. Glenville 5

Ashtabula Edgewood 8, Ravenna 2

Can. South 4, Orrville 0

Canal Fulton Northwest 7, Sheffield Brookside 0

Chardon NDCL 10, Struthers 1

Cle. Garrett Morgan 19, Cle. Lincoln W. 4

Geneva 13, Youngs. East 0

Jefferson Area 1, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Lodi Cloverleaf 11, Copley 10

Parma Hts. Holy Name 10, Richfield Revere 3

Salem 2, Kent Roosevelt 1

Streetsboro 5, Girard 4

Warren Howland 6, Niles McKinley 4

Youngs. Ursuline 14, Youngs. Chaney 0

Region 6

Norton 19, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0

Oberlin Firelands 11, Bedford 0

Tallmadge 10, Akr. Springfield 0

Region 7

Bidwell River Valley 7, Marietta 2

Byesville Meadowbrook 5, Uhrichsville Claymont 4

Circleville Logan Elm 11, Hillsboro 1

East Liverpool 3, Lisbon Beaver 2

Greenfield McClain 12, McArthur Vinton County 6

Lancaster Fairfield Union 3, Piketon 2

Rayland Buckeye 12, New Concord John Glenn 10

Warsaw River View 7, Zanesville 0

Region 8

Johnstown-Monroe 5, Caledonia River Valley 4

Division III

Region 9

Beachwood 1, West Salem Northwestern 0

Brooklyn 13, Oberlin 11

Chagrin Falls 11, Brookfield 0

Columbiana Crestview 4, Atwater Waterloo 0

Cortland Lakeview 10, E. Palestine 0

Fairview 15, Cuyahoga Hts. 5

Middlefield Cardinal 7, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6

Mogadore 1, Mantua Crestwood 0

Navarre Fairless 10, Massillon Tuslaw 3

Newton Falls 7, Conneaut 1

Rittman 6, Smithville 1

Rootstown 6, Lorain Clearview 2

Warren Champion 4, Campbell Memorial 1

Wellington 8, Doylestown Chippewa 8, suspended 8th inning

Wickliffe 13, Youngs. Liberty 1

Youngs. Mooney 4, Ravenna SE 3

Region 10

Cardington-Lincoln 16, Fredericktown 1

Gahanna Cols. Academy 14, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0

Howard E. Knox 11, Cols. International 1

London Madison Plains 6, Johnstown Northridge 1

Utica 15, Cols. Africentric 0

Region 11

Belmont Union Local 3, Martins Ferry 2, 8 innings

Lore City Buckeye Trail 5, Richmond Edison 4

Magnolia Sandy Valley 3, Bellaire 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 7, Coshocton 6

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 3, Beverly Ft. Frye 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 3, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 2

Region 12

Anna 4, Spring. NE 3

Baltimore Liberty Union 14, Centerburg 11

Carlisle 15, Cin. North College Hill 0

Cin Mariemont 5, Cin. Purcell Marian 3

Cin. Deer Park 6, Cin. Clark Montessori 4

Cin. Finneytown 10, Georgetown 0

Cin. Madeira 8, Clermont NE 0

Cin. Seven Hills 6, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0

Cin. Summit Country Day 19, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Cols. Wellington 5, Tree of Life 0

Jamestown Greeneview 11, Camden Preble Shawnee 1

Kettering Alter 4, New Paris National Trail 3

Lewistown Indian Lake 7, Spring. Greenon 2

Marion Pleasant 3, Mt. Gilead 0

Middletown Madison 5, Williamsburg 4

Milton-Union 9, Spring. NW 4

New Lebanon Dixie 3, Day. Christian 2

Richwood N. Union 11, Amanda-Clearcreek 1

Waynesville 7, Germantown Valley View 4

Worthington Christian 13, Grove City Christian 0

Division IV

Region 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 6, Hannibal River 3

Bridgeport 13, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 5

Caldwell 9, Woodsfield Monroe Central 1

Malvern 8, Beallsville 2

Nelsonville-York 10, Corning Miller 0

Newcomerstown 9, Zanesville Rosecrans 5

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 11, Shadyside 1

Strasburg-Franklin 4, Sarasville Shenandoah 1

Toronto 13, New Matamoras Frontier 0

Region 16

Botkins 13, Yellow Springs 11

DeGraff Riverside 4, New Madison Tri-Village 3

Fayetteville-Perry 15, Hamilton New Miami 0

Felicity-Franklin 25, Cin. Spencer Center 2

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 10, Lockland 6

Spring. Cath. Central 8, Jackson Center 4

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 11, Houston 3

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 16, Cin. Riverview East 0

