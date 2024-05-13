FCPH’s Safe Sitter course returns

Janessa Williamson, RN, is one of the instructors for the Safe Sitter course scheduled for this summer at Fayette County Public Health. Students entering sixth, seventh, or eighth grade are eligible to attend the one day course which teaches safe skills, childcare skills, first aid and rescue skills, and business skills. Submitted photo

Safe Sitter is back. The class is taught by Fayette County Public Health staff and is designed to teach students going into sixth, seventh, and eighth grades certain skills they need to stay home with younger siblings or babysit other children.

The one-day course covers safety skills including indoor, outdoor, online, and personal safety; childcare skills including child development and behavior management; first aid and rescue skills including injury prevention and management, choking rescue, and CPR; and life and business skills including screening jobs and setting fees.

There is a choice of two sessions – June 11 or July 9. The class is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and students are asked to pack their lunch. The cost is $50. Each student will receive a cinch bag with their handbook, flashlight, and a Band-Aid dispenser to take with them to babysit.

To register, call 740-335-5910. Registration forms must be completed and returned to Fayette County Public Health by June 3 or your child will be unable to participate. Questions can be directed to Janessa Williamson, RN, health educator at Fayette County Public Health, at 740-355-5910.