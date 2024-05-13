County receives $200K Lead Safe Ohio Program grant

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Commissioners recently announced that the county has received a grant in the amount of $200,000 from the Ohio Regional Development Corporation (ORDC) for the Lead Safe Ohio Program.

Scott Hillis, grant director of ORDC, said that property owners in Fayette County are eligible to apply for upgrades to rental properties whose tenants fall under the low to moderate income guidelines of Ohio.

Landlords apply for a portion of the grant money, but the application is based upon the tenant’s income.

Hillis said homes that were built before 1978 might have lead based paint risks and the grant will provide things like new windows, doors, porch repairs and aluminum siding for wooden structures. Any home that has already installed aluminum windows or has siding is not eligible, according to Hillis.

A renter living in a wooden structure with old windows or doors must ask the landlord for permission for a joint application to improve the home. Items like pay stubs, social security letters, pension fund statements and bank account information from the tenant must accompany the landlord’s application to include a copy of the deed in the landlord’s name, according to Hillis.

After the application process, ORDC will assess the structure, seek bids on the repairs and contract the work to be done this year. Hillis said they need applicants from Fayette County prior to June 1.

Hillis said that lead paint was no longer allowed to be used as of 1978, but some older homes might still have old paint on windows or doors not upgraded since that year. Since Fayette County was allotted $200,000, he hopes that several structures can be upgraded and provide a better home for a tenant and value for the home owner.

Adults and children can be harmed by lead paint dust, which can be released from peeling or sanded paint areas of older homes. Adults can suffer high blood pressure, headaches, dizziness, fatigue or memory loss from exposure to different levels of lead paint. Children between the ages of 1 to 3 years old are most at risk with lead paint in old homes.

The Lead Safe Ohio Program will accept applications from households up to 80% of median income, which in Fayette County lists $64,000 for a family of four.

Contact the Fayette County Commissioner’s office or the ORDC office at 740-622-8577 for applications or more information. They would like applications filed by May 31, 2024.