City’s Service, Safety & Recreation committee holds meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The report of Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Downing began the recent Service, Safety and Recreation Committee meeting. He said that the idea for the Fish with a Firefighter event was started by firefighter and Fayette County Box 65 Capt. Brian W. Crooks, and they felt the event was a total success.

There were more fire departments participating than they anticipated, and the event had many kids and families attending and all had a good time, Downing said. The fire department would like to continue the tradition next year and possibly partner with Fayette County Fish and Game.

Downing said he would like to start the safety town events back up again, and he said the schools were open to doing it and the planning has begun.

The storm warning system upgrade that was approved last month was ordered and the new sirens will be installed some time in June, according to Downing.

Washington Police Department Chief Jeff Funari talked about the police department study regarding traffic and accidents at the intersections of Temple and North and Main and Temple streets as requested by City Manager Joe Denen.

His study research revealed that there were 13 accidents at Temple and North streets. The intersection of Main and Temple had eight traffic crashes. These were attributed to cars speeding in those areas. Possible remedies were discussed, such as installing a digital speed sign and more patrols for speeding cars.

Funari was asked about any new training for local officers. He said that no new training has been added to the mandatory state requirements, but he sends his officers to training sessions as often as he can. The hardest calls to respond to are domestic violence issues and it is a two-man response at all times, according to Funari. He has ordered some new body armor and would like to start up an SRT team again.

Funari presented the Project Lifesaver membership agreement to the city committee. Training will be offered to officers regarding locating missing persons or children, such as autistic children who wander, and techniques for the use of electronic equipment to track the identity bracelets.

This Lifesaver program is available to families who have autistic children, Alzheimer’s and dementia issues in households, and nursing homes if a person should walk away. The wristbands should be offered to the member individuals at no cost, according to Denen. Funari said it will be easier to track a missing person member with the electronic equipment.

The committee gave Funari the approval to go ahead and start getting the program implemented in the city.

For the service department, Gary Dean reported that the Ohio Public Works Commission is funding the Market Street Phase I project to repair or replace some water lines. Dean said the project should be bid out in July.

It was announced that Lance Heath was appointed tree czar to monitor grant funding centered around the tree committee.

Dean said that his department has cleared a lot of vegetation and brush along the trail area near Kroger and West Market Street in preparation for paving.

Invasive hemlock plants are being chemically sprayed around reservoirs to prevent further growth.