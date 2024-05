The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Kindred Spirits Boutique to the community with a “New Business” plaque. Located at 120 N. Fayette St., KSB offers women’s clothing of all sizes. Hours are: Wednesday, 1:30-6 p.m., Thursday 12-4:30 p.m., Friday 1:30-7 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pictured front, L-R: owner, Holly Heath and business partner, Nicole Lawwell. Back L-R: City Manager, Joe Denen, and Council Chair, Dale Lynch.

Submitted photo