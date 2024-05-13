Blue Lion baseball beats Huntington, 13-5

ROSS COUNTY — The Washington Blue Lion baseball team visited rural Ross County for a game against the Huntington Huntsmen Thursday, May 2.

Washington won this game, 13-5.

The Blue Lions employed three pitchers in this game.

Sam Lotz started and pitched four innings for the win. He allowed three hits and four runs (three earned) with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Aden Osborne pitched two scoreless innings with one hit, two walks and one strikeout.

Bryson Heath pitched one inning with two hits and one run (earned) and one strikeout.

Landon Lowery started for the Huntsmen and suffered the loss. He pitched 2.1 innings with three hits and four runs (three earned) with two walks and no strikeouts.

Isaiah Schmidt worked two-thirds of an inning with six hits and six runs (three earned) with one walk and one strikeout.

Seth Throckmorton pitched three innings with three runs (all earned) on three hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Mavrick Smith pitched one inning, allowing one hit.

John Wall, Evan Lynch, Will Miller and Cooper Robertson each had two hits for Washington.

Wall hit a double, drove in two runs and scored two; Lynch hit a double, walked twice, drove in one run and scored twice; Miller hit a double, driving in two runs and scoring one and Robertson was 2 for 5 with two runs scored.

Bryce Yeazel, Osborne, Hunter Hinkley, Gavin Coffman and Heath each had one hit for Washington.

Yeazel had a sacrifice fly, two RBI and scored one run; Osborne was hit by a pitch, scored one run and drove in one; Coffman hit a double, was hit by a pitch, scored two runs, drove in two and swiped three bases; Heath was also hit by a pitch, walked once, stole two bases, scored two runs and knocked in one.

Washington scored one run in the top of the first but trailed 2-1 after one full inning.

The Blue Lions tied the game with one run in the top of the second and then put eight runs on the board in the third to take a 10-1 lead.

Huntington scored two in its half of the third and Washington countered with one run in the fifth and two in the sixth, while a last attempt to rally for the Huntsmen saw them score one run in the bottom of the seventh.

For Huntington, D.J. Crocker was the leading hitter, going 3 for 3 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. He was also hit by a pitch and stole one base.

Brayden Elliott, Braylon Leach and Throckmorton each had one hit for the Huntsmen.

Leach walked twice and scored one run.

Offensively for Washington: John Wall, 2-5, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Bryce Yeazel, 1-4, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 sac fly; Evan Lynch, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2 bb, 1 2b; Sam Lotz, 0-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 sac fly; Aden Osborne, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, hbp; Will Miller, 2-4, 2 rbi, 1 run, 1 2b; Hunter Hinkley, 1-1; Cooper Robertson, 2-5, 2 runs; Gavin Coffman, 1-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 2b, 3 sb, hbp; Bryson Heath, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 2 sb, hbp.

RHE

W 118 012 0 — 13 13 6

H 202 000 1 — 5 6 5