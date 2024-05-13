Bryson Heath pitches for the Blue Lions against Blanchester Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Washington High School. Photos by Mary Kay West Blue Lion baseball beats Blanchester Wildcats, 5-1 Blue Lion baseball beats Blanchester Wildcats, 5-1 Evan Lynch (4) beats a throw to first on a close play during a non-conference game against Blanchester Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Bryson Heath (left) is congratulated by teammate Sam Lotz after Heath scored in the game against Blanchester Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Washington High School.

On Wednesday, May 8, the Washington Blue Lion baseball team hosted the Wildcats from Blanchester High School in Clinton County.

Washington won this game, 5-1.

Will Miller started and earned the win for the Blue Lions. He pitched five innings, allowing no hits. He walked five and struck out nine with one earned run. Miller hit one batter.

Bryson Heath pitched two scoreless innings with two hits, one walk and two strikeouts for Washington.

Austin Dick started and took the loss for the Wildcats. He pitched five innings with five hits and five runs (all earned). He issued three walks, struck out seven and hit one batter.

Matt Adkins pitched one inning for Blanchester with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Blue Lions scored two runs in the first inning and three in the fourth.

Blanchester dented the plate with their run in the top of the third inning.

For Washington, Aden Osborne walked three times and scored one run.

Bryce Yeazel had one hit and drove in two runs; John Wall had one hit and scored one run; Sam Lotz hit a double and drove in two runs; Evan Lynch had one hit and Heath had one hit, one RBI and one run scored.

Sammy Roush had one hit for Blanchester and Caleb Sears had one hit and scored the Wildcats’ only run.

Washington played error free defensively, while Blanchester had one error.

Offensively for Washington: Aden Osborne, 0-1, 3 bb, 1 run; Bryce Yeazel, 1-4, 2 rbi; John Wall, 1-2, 1 run; Kylen Eskins, 0-1; Sam Lotz, 1-3, 2 rbi; Evan Lynch, 1-3; Will Miller, 0-2, 1 run; Cooper Robertson, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb; Gavin Coffman, 0-3; Bryson Heath, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi.

RHE

B 001 000 0 — 1 2 1

W 200 300 x — 5 5 0