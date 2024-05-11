WCH’s Rader and Upthegrove seeded No. 6, Bagheri No. 7 for District tournament

Washington’s Jon Rader, left and Nathan Upthegrove at the Sectional tournament in Portsmouth. The duo is advancing to the District tournament at Ohio University with play on Wednesday, May 15. They will be the No. 6 seed. Courtesy photo Washington’s Blake Bagheri, shown in a match earlier this season, will be the No. 7 seed in the District tournament May 15 in Athens. Record-Herald file photo

PORTSMOUTH — Washington Blue Lion tennis players Blake Bagheri, Jon Rader and Nathan Upthegrove returned to Portsmouth on Friday, May 10 to finalize the seeding for the District Tournament in Athens next week.

Play consisted of eight singles players competing for seeding one through eight, and eight doubles teams doing the same for their upcoming District Tournament.

All participants had secured a position in the District tournament. Friday’s play was to determine the seed (and position within the tournament bracket) for play in Athens.

Play was effectively a three-round tournament at the end of which all players/teams would be ranked 1-8 based upon their performance.

Blake Bagheri took the court in his first-round match against the Sectional No. 3 seed Max Navarro-Steffen, a junior foreign exchange student from Paris, France, playing for Marietta.

Bagheri started well, capturing the first game, and had break points in the second upon which he failed to capitalize. The Marietta player evened the set at one, and as his confidence improved he began to dominate the match. Bagheri couldn’t seem to find the range on his aggressive forehands and Navarro-Steffen went on to a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

In the second round, Bagheri faced another Marietta player, Cyrill Palaganas. Palaganas had crafted Blue Lion Mason Mullins’ exit from the tournament on Wednesday in a three-set match in the final round of play that day, and took up with his high level of shot making again against Bagheri.

In a tight first set, Bagheri had a set point which he didn’t execute, ultimately leading to a tie-break to close the set. Breaking on top in the tie-break, Bagheri couldn’t hold on and dropped the tie-break 4-7.

With a set under his belt, Palaganas seemed to gain confidence and dominated the second set 6-2.

Bagheri in the third round faced a familiar rival, Grant Pinkerton from Circleville. Over the years, Pinkerton/Bagheri matches typically are three-set affairs with neither player getting the upper hand easily. Bagheri had bested Pinkerton twice in the regular season this year and hoped to continue this trend in the tourney.

Pinkerton seemed to be suffering some from his four sets already played and was a bit slower than normal in his court coverage.

Bagheri also seemed to benefit from extra confidence facing a familiar opponent. Bagheri won the first set 6-3. As Pinkerton tried to force the play more in the second set aggressively attacking the net, Bagheri seemed to rediscover his lob, playing three sublime winners in one game. Bahgheri captured the match, 6-3, 6-4.

Based upon his performance, Bagheri earned the No. 7 Seed going into Districts.

In the finals of the seeding tournament for singles, FAC player Landon Smith from Jackson, the No. 1 seed going into Sectionals, triumphed over Marietta’s Navarro-Steffen in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, earning the No. 1 seed for Districts.

With his loss, Navarro-Steffen earned the No. 2 seed. In a reprise of his first round match-up, he will face Bagheri in the first round on Wednesday in Athens.

On the doubles courts, the Blue Lion duo of Jon Rader and Nathan Upthegrove took the courts against Unioto’s No. 1 doubles duo of Hanes and Thornsberry. While taking numerous games to deuce in the match, the Lions were unable to effectively counter the aggressive play of the Unioto pair, dropping their first round match, 6-0, 6-1.

In the second round, the Lions faced Marietta’s No. 2 doubles team of Gautam and Erdelyi. Seeming to begin a disturbing reprise of their first-round performance by dropping the first set 2-6, the Lions stabilized their play and soon became the aggressors dropping Marietta the next two sets 6-0, 6-2.

In the third round, Upthegrove and Rader faced Logan Elm’s No. 1 doubles team of Arledge and Higginbotham. Despite showing intervals of excellent play, ultimately, errors and Logan Elm’s aggression combined to eliminate the Lions 1-6, 0-6.

Based on their performance, the Lions enter the District tournament with the No. 6 seed. In the first round of Districts, they will get a return visit to the courts against Hanes and Thornsberry from Unioto.

“The level of play exhibited by all the players in this year’s tourney was exceptional,” Washington head coach Brian Ream said. “The sportsmanship shown by all players (was) a credit to the game of tennis. Unlike most other sports, tennis is self-officiated, with players being responsible for all line calls on their side of the court. In the heat of battle, one would think purposeful “wrong” calls would destroy the game. It is a credit to all players regardless of their abilities, they maintain the high level of integrity that tennis requires. Kudos to all.”

The Lions will compete Wednesday, May 15 at the Tennis Center at Ohio University in the District tournament. One singles player and one doubles team will advance to the State tournament.