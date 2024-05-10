Five baseball players from Fayette County First Team, All-FAC

The Frontier Athletic Conference has released the members of the All-FAC baseball team for the 2024 season.

Gaven Jones of Jackson has been named the FAC Player of the Year.

From Miami Trace, Cooper Enochs and Brady Armstrong; from Washington, Evan Lynch, Will Miller and John Wall.

From McClain, Kaden Penwell; from Chillicothe, Mason Brown and also from Jackson, Boston Campbell, Noah Ernst and Nolan Johnson.

Those players and the FAC champions Jackson will be recognized at the upcoming spring sports banquet.