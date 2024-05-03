Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 6-10 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello
WEDNESDAY
Chicken parmesan, seasoned vegetables, garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit
THURSDAY
Ham salad sandwich, tossed salad, fruit, fruit juice, graham crackers
FRIDAY
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, peas and carrots, dinner roll, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 6-10 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Converse With a Nurse
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch