Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 6-10 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan, seasoned vegetables, garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit

THURSDAY

Ham salad sandwich, tossed salad, fruit, fruit juice, graham crackers

FRIDAY

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, peas and carrots, dinner roll, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 6-10 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Converse With a Nurse

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch