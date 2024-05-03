A hearty meal when you don’t have much time

Hello!

On those days you want a meal, but you just don’t have time, this recipe is perfect for that day.

I’m outside as soon as the weather is nice, mowing, getting my garden and flowers planted. Weeding, pruning and everything in between outside, and enjoying the fresh air and warm sunshine. My mom used to say it feels good to get out-of-doors after being couped up all winter long.

Kinda makes you work up an appetite. So, a hearty meal is called for.

This recipe is called a dump meal. It all gets dumped into a crock pot and cooks for about six hours. It’s warm and so tasty. The flavors blend so well in this dish.

This recipe calls for kielbasa, but I prefer to use turkey smoked sausage. I like the smoky flavor it adds and since it’s made with turkey, it’s not as greasy and it’s lighter in calories.

I don’t typically keep frozen hash brown potatoes, so I normally just run some through my food processor. It takes a couple of minutes longer, but when I do, I just go ahead and put the onion thru too so I don’t have to chop it up. I also throw in my garlic in that process, too. I like a few cloves of garlic in this. You can add the powdered kind instead, or just none. This is one of those recipes where it’s to your taste. What you like. If you want a little extra vegetable, I throw in some peas. I guess it’s why this recipe is called a dump meal.

I like to serve this with cole slaw. It seems to go perfectly.

Dump Meal

32 ounces of frozen hash brown potatoes.

1 pound of kielbasa sausage sliced.

1 large onion

2 cups cheddar cheese

½ cup sour cream

½ cup milk

1-10 ounce can of cream of mushroom soup

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon garlic or 3 cloves chopped

Instructions

Dump all ingredients in crock pot stir well and cook on low for 6 hours.

Enjoy!