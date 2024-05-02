What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

May is here and Carnegie Public Library has the whole month packed full of programs and events! We will cap things off with a Summer Reading Kickoff on Wednesday, May 29. More details on the way!

Coming up for adults: Crafternoon on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m., Bring Your Own Book Club on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m., Crochet for Adults on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m., and So, You Are a Plant Parent! Now What? hosted by Catherine Yeoman of Flor & Co. on Saturday, May 25 at 11 a.m.

Coming up for children: Bonnie’s Books takes place each Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, and instead of Hello, Friends storytime, we will host playtime on Thursdays at 11 a.m. at the library. Join us for Uke Club on Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. for ages 8 and up. You haven’t lived until you have heard Nirvana covers on a ukelele!

On Saturday, May 11, opening day of the Fayette Farmers Market, pay a visit to the library book bike! Visitors to the market will have an opportunity to check out Tony’s Traveling Tales, borrow or purchase books, pick up a copy of the library newsletter, and learn more about the library’s apps and digital resources! Then, let’s grow! Also on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m., children and their families are invited to join Mr. Aaron and Ms. Raina in the library garden as we plant for 2024. Vegetables and flowers go in the soil, mud on your hands, and popsicles for all that help: You will officially be in the Carnegie Kids Garden Club! Saturday, May 11 will also feature Crochet with Flora (ages 7-12,) and a Mother’s Day Take & Make: a Paper Bag Book for Mother’s Day! For kids of all ages, while supplies last.

Grow your reading habit with Beanstack by participating in the Growing Readers challenge this May! Just 20 minutes of reading a day will put you well on your way to completing this challenge. Open your free account on the Beanstack app or at cplwcho.beanstack.org. Log your reading to earn badges and be entered into prize drawings.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.