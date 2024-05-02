Locals gather for National Day of Prayer

Pastor Matthew Hippely of South Side Church led the National Day of Prayer event Thursday at noon at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County observed the annual National Day of Prayer at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn Thursday at noon. Approximately 100 people were in attendance.

The program was led by Pastor Matthew Hippely of South Side Church, who welcomed everyone, started with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. He was followed by Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland, who read the commissioners’ proclamation for the observance.

There were separate prayers for first responders (Adam Rummer), military veterans (Kevin Terry), education and schools (Tom Bailey), heath care workers (Kami Anders), community services (Pastor Dan McLean), local businesses (Kennedy Kelley), agriculture (Brandi Montgomery), government (Jason Little), churches (Pastor Matt Brookes), and youth (Aiden Loyd).

Guitar music was provided by Micah Mootispaw of Vinyl Coffee.

Pastor Hippely said that a prayer team was visiting each nursing home, during the noon service at the courthouse, to give prayer services for the residents. A second service will be observed at the gazebo at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance designated by Congress and held on the first Thursday of May, and the President signs a proclamation encouraging all people to pray on this day.