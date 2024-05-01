Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center set to search for new executive director

Barbara Mahaffey

The Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center (SPVMHC) will soon search for an executive director to replace retiring executive director, Dr. Barbara A. Mahaffey, licensed professional clinical counselor with supervision credential, according to a news release.

The new hire will be expected to oversee the community mental health agency’s services that include six outpatient clinics, three residential facilities, several residential and community-based case management treatment services, and its Crisis Center that is located at 4449 SR 159, Chillicothe.

SPVMHC began its operations in an office in Chillicothe in October 1966. Mahaffey first worked from 2018 until late March 1993 at this nonprofit agency that helps people in Ross, Pike, Pickaway, Fayette, and Highland counties. In addition to her case management duties, she served as a Crisis Center back-up professional and was licensed as a professional counselor.

The Crisis Center has expanded its staff due to Mahaffey’s passion to expand available helping professionals after she returned to SPVMHC in 2018. The Crisis Center will continue to answer calls to its (740) 773-4357 (or 773-HELP) phone number, 211 calls, Lifeline, and the new 988 phone number. Last year, the Crisis Center answered 17,216 calls plus hundreds more as the Ohio Mental Health and Addition Services Administration’s designation as one of its 988 phone call center. Currently, SPVMHC also offers health officers who perform pink slip and probate assessments for jails and hospitals.

Mahaffey works to add many psychiatric services and counseling services for individuals, group therapies, marriage, couple, and family counseling. She has hired over 100 staff to offer available intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, therapy groups such as Wraparound services, grief, wellness, and career planning groups as step-down, and other recovery services for its residents and outpatient clients. New clients can choose appointments via TeleHealth or in-person treatment services.

Mahaffey began her career in mental health services 45 years ago and will be stepping down from the executive director duties after her replacement is trained. Her experiences as a crisis counselor, hospital mental health technician, group facilitator, individual, family, and couples counselor, college advisor, supervisor to dozens, and overseeing over 1,400 students human services programming in various locations preceded her work as the executive director. After returning to SPVMHC, Rulon Center, a 36-bed men’s substance use disorder treatment residential facility was opened. She wrote successful grants to expand counseling services in four county jails. Her remaining goals include adding more adult psychiatric and counseling services.

Mahaffey said, “It has been a rewarding experience to work with a staff who are dedicated and promote behavioral healthcare for all. Five of my family members were employed in various positions and have a combined service time of 75 years. I appreciate the support of former students, colleagues, and the volunteer Board of Trustees. It is heartwarming to know that an additional 8,200 individuals received quality counseling and a wide variety of treatment services.”